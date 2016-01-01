Overview

Dr. James Withers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kosciusko, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala.



Dr. Withers works at Premier Medical Group in Kosciusko, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.