See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cary, NC
Dr. James Womble, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Womble, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (16)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Womble, MD

Dr. James Womble, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Womble works at Internal Medicine Ped Assocs PA in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Bienenfeld, MD
Dr. Michael Bienenfeld, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Womble's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Association
    224 High House Rd Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 380-7531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Influenza (Flu)
Overweight
Obesity
Influenza (Flu)
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Womble?

    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Womble is such a caring and diligent care giver. I have been seeing him for myself and children for almost 20 years. How often do you get a Doctor that calls to check on you when you are sick. Not often! He has called to check in me and my children many times! I always feel like I have his full attention and he genuinely cares about me and my well being. He is just the best Doctor!!!
    Blythe Luetkehoelter — Nov 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Womble, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Womble, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Womble to family and friends

    Dr. Womble's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Womble

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Womble, MD.

    About Dr. James Womble, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447256748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Womble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Womble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Womble works at Internal Medicine Ped Assocs PA in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Womble’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Womble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Womble, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.