Dr. James Woodburn III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodburn III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Woodburn III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Woodburn III, MD
Dr. James Woodburn III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Woodburn III works at
Dr. Woodburn III's Office Locations
James D Woodburn M.d. Inc168 N Brent St Ste 504, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-3783
- 2 504 James D Woodburn III Md, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-3783
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodburn is the best! He is the consumate professional and has a heart of gold. He gives excellent follow up and his staff goes the extra mile to make sure that care continues after initial procedure. Thank you, so much!
About Dr. James Woodburn III, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033160148
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Woodburn III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodburn III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodburn III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodburn III works at
Dr. Woodburn III speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodburn III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodburn III.
