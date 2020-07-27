Overview of Dr. James Woodburn III, MD

Dr. James Woodburn III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Woodburn III works at Woodburn & Woodburn Mds in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.