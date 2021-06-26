Overview

Dr. James Woodmansee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Woodmansee works at Cottontree Family Practice in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.