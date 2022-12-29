Dr. James Wren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Wren, MD
Dr. James Wren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Wren works at
Dr. Wren's Office Locations
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
2
Lake Forest Medical Associates800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7657
3
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Highland Park600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (312) 926-3627
4
Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wren was very helpful, so sad to see him go. He explained everything and provided me with treatment choices.
About Dr. James Wren, MD
- Urology
- English, Dutch
- 1972863124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wren works at
Dr. Wren has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wren speaks Dutch.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.