Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Wright, MD
Dr. James Wright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Assessment & Referral Associates Inc.14340 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste 325, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 537-7445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for over 20 years without him I don't know where I would be or if I would even be here now he always listens and takes his time.
About Dr. James Wright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1730256363
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
