Dr. James Wright Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Wright Jr, MD
Dr. James Wright Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Wright Jr works at
Dr. Wright Jr's Office Locations
Rio Grande Valley Sleep Centers Inc2101 S Cynthia St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7896
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 687-7896
Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec910 E 8th St Ste 2, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-9228
Harlingen ENT Office510 Victoria Ln Ste 5, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-4221
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've used Dr. Wright for two procedures..he didn't wait and try to fill me with antibiotics. Found problem, solved it. My life has changed..he was great..staff too!
About Dr. James Wright Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902801988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright Jr has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright Jr speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright Jr.
