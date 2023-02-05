Overview of Dr. James Wrzosek, MD

Dr. James Wrzosek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wrzosek works at Raleigh Eye Center in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.