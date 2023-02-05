See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. James Wrzosek, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Wrzosek, MD

Dr. James Wrzosek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wrzosek works at Raleigh Eye Center in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wrzosek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Eye Center
    3320 Executive Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-2427
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

  • Rex Hospital
  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2023
    All of the associates at this location are super professional, friendly and informative. Wait times are almost non- existent, as we are seen almost immediately. Dr. Wrzosek performed a cataracts surgery on my husband's right eye with flying colors, doing his other eye next week. The patient coordinator Donna Hernandez is AMAZING! She goes above and beyond to help patients with scheduling and billing and always looking to help us anyway she can. We live in Clayton, but the 50 minute drive is well worth it for the great experience and service we receive. Highly recommend for serious eye surgeries.
    Happy Wife — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. James Wrzosek, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Ophthalmology
