Dr. James Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Locations
South Pointe Hospital20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 340-8855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely love Dr. Wu! He was my husband's doctor and is now treating my son. He does not rush through your appt. He is very patient and explains every thing thoroughly and answers all of our questions. We feel very safe in Dr. Wu's hands. I would recommend Dr. Wu 100%.
About Dr. James Wu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- The Lahey Clin Found|Washington U
- Barnes Hosp-St Louis U|Jewish Hosp St Louis
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
