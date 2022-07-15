Overview of Dr. James Wurzel, MD

Dr. James Wurzel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Wurzel works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.