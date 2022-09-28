Overview of Dr. James Wyman, MD

Dr. James Wyman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University School of Medicine



Dr. Wyman works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Sunrise in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.