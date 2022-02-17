Dr. James Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Xu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Xu, MD
Dr. James Xu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Xu works at
Dr. Xu's Office Locations
-
1
Potomac Oncology and Hematology6000 Executive Blvd Ste 501, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 618-0275
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?
Dr. Xu stopped by my husband's hospital room at Holy Cross while he was being seen. Hubby has Multiple Myeloma and Dr. Xu was so nice and friendly. He realized he was a Veteran and said very nice things to him. I am looking now to see if he accepts our insurance just so he can see my dear sweet hubby! GOOD job, Dr, Xu - thanks for being a caring doctor! P. Ten Eyck
About Dr. James Xu, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104003342
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu works at
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Sickle Cell Disease and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xu speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.