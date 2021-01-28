See All Podiatrists in Longmont, CO
Dr. James Yakel, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Yakel, DPM

Dr. James Yakel, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, Melissa Memorial Hospital, Prowers Medical Center and Sterling Regional Medcenter.

Dr. Yakel works at Colorado Center for Podiatric Sports Medicine in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yakel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center for Podiatric Sports Medicine
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 160, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 600-3380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Morgan County Hospital
  • Melissa Memorial Hospital
  • Prowers Medical Center
  • Sterling Regional Medcenter

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Dr Yakel has performed 2 bunion surgeries for me. He did one foot in 2017 and did the other foot in 2019. Both surgeries went extremely well and I was back to wearing my work boots by 7 weeks after each surgery. My follow up visits went extremely well. I highly recommend Dr Yakel! He is very good at what he does.
    Greg F. Sterling, CO — Jan 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Yakel, DPM

