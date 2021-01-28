Dr. James Yakel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yakel, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Yakel, DPM
Dr. James Yakel, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, Melissa Memorial Hospital, Prowers Medical Center and Sterling Regional Medcenter.
Dr. Yakel's Office Locations
Colorado Center for Podiatric Sports Medicine1551 Professional Ln Unit 160, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 600-3380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Morgan County Hospital
- Melissa Memorial Hospital
- Prowers Medical Center
- Sterling Regional Medcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yakel has performed 2 bunion surgeries for me. He did one foot in 2017 and did the other foot in 2019. Both surgeries went extremely well and I was back to wearing my work boots by 7 weeks after each surgery. My follow up visits went extremely well. I highly recommend Dr Yakel! He is very good at what he does.
About Dr. James Yakel, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407929821
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Yakel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.