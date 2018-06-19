Overview

Dr. James Yeckley, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Yeckley works at James A Yeckley, M.D. in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Scabies, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.