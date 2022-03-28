See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Internal Medicine
3.9 (8)
Overview of Dr. James Yeh, MD

Dr. James Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Yeh works at Veronica Rivera in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Veronica Rivera
    706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 298-4495

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2022
    Dr. James Yeh is a very knowledgeable and capable professional doctor. He helped me with all my problems. His wife,Veronica Rivera is also an excellent gynecologist, who has helped me with my illnesses for many years. My health is getting better and better under their care. I am very fortunate to have Dr. Yeh and his wife as my doctor. Highly recommend they can help more people.
    Liz Zhang — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. James Yeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578632592
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

