Dr. James Andrew Yhip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Andrew Yhip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Orchard Hospital, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.
Dr. Andrew Yhip works at
Locations
1
Northstate Cardiology Cnsltnts198 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-0123
2
Amarillo Heart Group1901 Port Ln, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
3
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 891-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Enloe Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Orchard Hospital
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Seneca District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr. Yhip ,He is very professional and compassionate listened to all my questions and concerns regarding my condition Highly recommend
About Dr. James Andrew Yhip, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013949601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrew Yhip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Yhip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yhip has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrew Yhip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew Yhip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew Yhip.
