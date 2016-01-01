Dr. James Yon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yon, MD
Overview
Dr. James Yon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Yon works at
Locations
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4971
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Yon, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1659509602
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
