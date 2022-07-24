Overview of Dr. James York, MD

Dr. James York, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. York works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD and Millersville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.