Dr. James Young, DO
Dr. James Young, DO is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-8485
Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery16838 E Palisades Blvd Ste B124, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (480) 905-8485
- 3 3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste B109, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 905-8485
Dermatology Specialists1890 E Florence Blvd Ste 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 905-8485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was scheduled for a MOHS procedure with Dr. Young. Upon examination of the site, he decided it was unnecessary to do the whole MOHS procedure & instead simply cut out the area. The whole appointment took under 30 minutes. Dr. Young took his time, explained everything, was skilled, affable & professional. I highly recommend him should the need arise!!
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
