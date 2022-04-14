See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. James Young, MD

Neurology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Young, MD

Dr. James Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Young works at THOREK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rehab Associates of Chicago
    850 S Wabash Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 598-3527
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588650188
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St. Vincent's Hospital &amp; Medical Center, NY, NY
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at THOREK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    Dr. Young has seen patients for Cranial Trauma and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

