Overview of Dr. James Young, MD

Dr. James Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at THOREK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.