Overview of Dr. James Young III, MD

Dr. James Young III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Young III works at Prostate Evaluation Center in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Eustis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.