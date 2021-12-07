See All Podiatrists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Bryn Mawr, PA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM

Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Zaccaria works at Foot & Ankle Center in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Haverford, PA and Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaccaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marc D Baer Dpm LLC
    931 E Haverford Rd Fl 3, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-5040
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Center
    600 Haverford Rd Ste G103, Haverford, PA 19041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-5040
  3. 3
    About Feet Podiatry Center
    142 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 524-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Zaccaria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaccaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaccaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaccaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaccaria has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaccaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaccaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaccaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaccaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaccaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

