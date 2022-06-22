Dr. James Zachary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zachary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Zachary, MD
Dr. James Zachary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Zachary works at
Dr. Zachary's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Institute LLC1840 Mease Dr Ste 300, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 785-6011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
MPM Trinity Medical Arts Building2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 225, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 785-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. Very courteous and answers your questions. Has fulfilled our needs since 1987. Staff has always been helpful and friendly also. Short wait times.
About Dr. James Zachary, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194717306
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
