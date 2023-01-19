Overview

Dr. James Zalucki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Zalucki works at Colon Rectal Surgical in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.