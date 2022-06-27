Overview

Dr. James Zelanak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth Uni and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Zelanak works at Richmond Primary Care in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.