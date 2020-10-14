Dr. James Zellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zellner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Zellner, MD
Dr. James Zellner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Downstate Med Ctr
Dr. Zellner's Office Locations
James H. Zellner M.d. PC7817 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
VERY PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. DR ZELLNER WAS SUPERB IN THE HANDLING OF MY CASE. i FEEL VERY CONFIDENT IN HIS PROGNOSIS.
About Dr. James Zellner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1780775353
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zellner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zellner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zellner has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zellner speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zellner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.