Dr. James Zellner, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Zellner, MD

Dr. James Zellner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Downstate Med Ctr

Dr. Zellner works at James H. Zellner M.d. PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zellner's Office Locations

  1
    James H. Zellner M.d. PC
    7817 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 (718) 748-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Neovascularization
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Retinal Neovascularization
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2020
    VERY PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. DR ZELLNER WAS SUPERB IN THE HANDLING OF MY CASE. i FEEL VERY CONFIDENT IN HIS PROGNOSIS.
    JOSEPH SOLLAZZO — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. James Zellner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780775353
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Downstate Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Zellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zellner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zellner works at James H. Zellner M.d. PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zellner’s profile.

    Dr. Zellner has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zellner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

