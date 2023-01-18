Dr. James Zidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zidar, MD
Dr. James Zidar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh)2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-5380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Unc Family Medicine & Pediatrics At6715 McCrimmon Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (984) 215-6372
North Carolina Heart and Vascular11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 303A, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 570-7590
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Zidar?
For 17 years now, Dr. Zidar has been guiding me through ongoing treatments for the after effects of a major (widow maker) heart attack in 2006. You won't find a team with higher expertise or compassion than that of Dr. Zidar. Of all the medical staff I've had help from over 74 years, Dr. Zidar stands out at the highest level of trust, expertise and personal manner. He and his staff have my highest recommendation. Look no further for cardiac care.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205910189
- Duke University Hospital
- U Mich Med Sch Hosp
- U Mich Med Sch Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zidar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zidar has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.