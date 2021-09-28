Dr. James Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zimmerman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Pacific Coast Cardiac/Vas Sgns2900 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 366-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visits were always for my husband but he is a very caring, knowledgeable doctor. I would never hesitate to have him as a doctor. Truly someone I would recommend.
Education & Certifications
- Sequoia Hospital
- Loyola Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
