Overview of Dr. James Zmolek, MD

Dr. James Zmolek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Zmolek works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.