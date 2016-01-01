Dr. Zozobrado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Zozobrado, MD
Overview of Dr. James Zozobrado, MD
Dr. James Zozobrado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from Gullas College Of Medicine, University Of The Visayas and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Zozobrado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zozobrado's Office Locations
-
1
Fetal Diagnostic Center1537 S Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 257-2698
-
2
Obstetrics and Pediatrics Subspecialty Group of Kansas and Missouri PA4722 N 24th St Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 256-4628
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zozobrado?
About Dr. James Zozobrado, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1801820279
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - St. Louis Children's Hosp
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- Gullas College Of Medicine, University Of The Visayas
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zozobrado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zozobrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zozobrado works at
Dr. Zozobrado speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zozobrado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zozobrado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zozobrado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zozobrado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.