Dr. James Zu, MD
Overview of Dr. James Zu, MD
Dr. James Zu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hunan Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Zu's Office Locations
Progressive Physiatry3 Progress St Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 756-5733
James Zu MD PA2 State Route 27 Ste 468, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Zu, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1083787824
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Hunan Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zu has seen patients for Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.