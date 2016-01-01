Overview of Dr. James Zu, MD

Dr. James Zu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hunan Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Zu works at James S Zu MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.