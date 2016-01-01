Dr. James Zucconi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucconi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zucconi, MD
Overview of Dr. James Zucconi, MD
Dr. James Zucconi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zucconi works at
Dr. Zucconi's Office Locations
Pediatric Cottage P.A.7007 North Fwy Ste 305, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 697-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Zucconi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891738647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zucconi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zucconi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zucconi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zucconi speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zucconi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zucconi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zucconi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zucconi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.