Overview of Dr. James Zucherman, MD

Dr. James Zucherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Zucherman works at San Francisco Spine Surgeons in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.