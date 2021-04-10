Dr. James Zucherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Zucherman, MD
Dr. James Zucherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Vascular Associates of San Francisco1 Shrader St Ste 600, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 750-5570
St. Mary's Medical Center450 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 750-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
it have being year's 1985 " the back surgery , fusion , Dr. James Zucherman Is the BEST! , I appreciate THE BEST! , As well Dr. Schuler , the whole Over All team. You CAN'T go wrong IF! you choose Dr. James Zuckerman.
About Dr. James Zucherman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194887760
Education & Certifications
- U Hong Kong
- Sfortp
- La Co-Usc
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
