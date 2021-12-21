Overview

Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH and Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.