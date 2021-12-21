See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Canton, OH
Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO

Pain Medicine
3.2 (56)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH and Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Pain Management Center
    1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 489-1478
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Pain Services Massillon Site
    2815 Aaronwood Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 834-4792
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Pain Services Wooster Site
    365 Riffel Rd Ste C, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 601-0365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689879983
    Education & Certifications

    • Summa Health Systems Hospitals
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    • National University / Faculty of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

