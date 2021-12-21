Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Pain Management Center1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 489-1478
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Services Massillon Site2815 Aaronwood Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 834-4792
-
3
Comprehensive Pain Services Wooster Site365 Riffel Rd Ste C, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 601-0365
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
BEST physician in pain management! Down to earth and listens to her patients! She’s changed my life by helping me deal with my pain issues caused by my spinal issues.
About Dr. Jamesetta Lewis, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health Systems Hospitals
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- National University / Faculty of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.