Dr. Jamesine Williams, MD
Dr. Jamesine Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Unity Obgyn At Ridgeway2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 180, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-4000
-
2
Unity Hospital1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have a bleeding disorder and i want to be a mom, which is causing me not to be able to have babies like a regular woman. so dr. williams was recommanded to me by a friend that had the same issue. so i cannot wait to meet you doctor willams <3 God bless wonderful woman. i cannot wait to share this experience with you.
About Dr. Jamesine Williams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770510612
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Williams works at
