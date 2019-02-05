Overview of Dr. Jamesine Williams, MD

Dr. Jamesine Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Unity OB/GYN At Ridgeway in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.