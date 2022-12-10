See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (81)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD

Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Burrow works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Burrow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Flowood Clinic
    4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488
  3. 3
    Flowood Clinic
    4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488
  4. 4
    Madison Clinic
    501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burrow?

    Dec 10, 2022
    I had been having foot/big toe pain for over a year. Finally saw Dr. Burrow and he explained what was happening. Offered a few options that I tried and finally got an injection that was huge help. Will be getting surgery soon and I wouldn’t use anyone but him! Thanks
    Melissa Marler — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burrow to family and friends

    Dr. Burrow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burrow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD.

    About Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508046236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee - Campbell Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burrow has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

