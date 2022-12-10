Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD
Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Burrow works at
Dr. Burrow's Office Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having foot/big toe pain for over a year. Finally saw Dr. Burrow and he explained what was happening. Offered a few options that I tried and finally got an injection that was huge help. Will be getting surgery soon and I wouldn’t use anyone but him! Thanks
About Dr. Jamey Burrow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508046236
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Campbell Clinic
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burrow works at
Dr. Burrow has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.