Dr. Jami Reaves, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jami Reaves, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Reaves works at
Locations
CallaDerm Center for Med and Surgical Dermatology8 Sheridan Sq Ste 110, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 408-1504
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a basal cell cancer removed. The service was exceptional! The price was the lowest of anyone in my coverage area. She was quick, painless, and was very informative. I was very impressed with everything!
About Dr. Jami Reaves, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
