Dr. Jami Reaves, DO

Dermatology
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jami Reaves, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Reaves works at CallaDerm, PLLC in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CallaDerm Center for Med and Surgical Dermatology
    CallaDerm Center for Med and Surgical Dermatology
    8 Sheridan Sq Ste 110, Kingsport, TN 37660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holston Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Lipomas
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 21, 2020
    Had a basal cell cancer removed. The service was exceptional! The price was the lowest of anyone in my coverage area. She was quick, painless, and was very informative. I was very impressed with everything!
    TBarnard — Mar 21, 2020
    About Dr. Jami Reaves, DO

    Dermatology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1679783567
    Education & Certifications

    Midwestern University
    Kingman Regional Medical Center
    West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jami Reaves, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reaves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reaves has seen patients for Lipomas, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reaves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reaves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

