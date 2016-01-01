Overview of Dr. Jamie Andre, MD

Dr. Jamie Andre, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Andre works at Kidney Care Of The Treasure Coast in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Administrative Physical, Tobacco Use Disorder and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.