Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie Antoine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College (New York) and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sound Hand and Orthopedics Pllc901 Boren Ave Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 323-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antoine did the MACI surgery on my patella and I'm very happy with the results. I am now pain free at 48 where other doctors told me nothing could be done. I can now run, hike and play with my family and friends. Dr. Antoine was kind and patient throughout the whole process. He never pressured me and answered my questions as they arose. I'm now 9 months post surgery and so glad I went to Dr. Antoine
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114022969
Education & Certifications
- Palo Alto Medical Clinic - Sports Medicine
- University Of Washington Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Surgery Residency Program
- University Of Washington-General Surgery Internship
- Albany Medical College (New York)
- Union College, Schenectady, New York
