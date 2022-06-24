See All Urologists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO

Urology
4.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO

Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Bartley works at Sparrow Medical Group Urology in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bartley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smg Urology
    1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5655
  2. 2
    Sparrow Medical Group Urology
    1114 E Michigan Ave Ste 655, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jun 24, 2022
    When i was having a pain crisis, she got me in the next day and used her clinical skills to take care of me and find me relief. Highly recommended and appreciate her as a female urologist.
    AA — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629286463
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartley works at Sparrow Medical Group Urology in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bartley’s profile.

    Dr. Bartley has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

