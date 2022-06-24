Overview of Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO

Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Bartley works at Sparrow Medical Group Urology in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.