Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie Bartley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Bartley works at
Smg Urology1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5655
Sparrow Medical Group Urology1114 E Michigan Ave Ste 655, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
When i was having a pain crisis, she got me in the next day and used her clinical skills to take care of me and find me relief. Highly recommended and appreciate her as a female urologist.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629286463
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartley works at
Dr. Bartley has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartley.
