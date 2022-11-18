Dr. Jamie Bradbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Bradbury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Bradbury, MD
Dr. Jamie Bradbury, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Franciscan Health Mooresville, IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Bradbury works at
Dr. Bradbury's Office Locations
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
IU Health East9650 E Washington St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Bradbury for several years for my back pain. He was straight and forward about the condition and expectations of outcome. While I didn’t want to hear the negative, it did put me on the path to lose weight and lower my A1C to get the surgery I needed to walk without being in pain. Dr Bradbury didn’t did an excellent job on my back and I’m able to walk without pain it was life changing.
About Dr. Jamie Bradbury, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861659450
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Neurological Surgery
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradbury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradbury has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradbury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.