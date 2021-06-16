Dr. Jamie Burrows, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Burrows, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Partners in Womens Health LLC255 Fortenberry Rd Ste A1, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 459-1192
Baytree Medical Associates7970 N Wickham Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 459-1192
Steward Medical Group Inc1133 Seminole Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 459-1192Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
Steward Medical Group Inc150 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 459-1192
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is an absolute sweetheart BUT she is very difficult to get an appointment with. As much as I appreciate her I would not want another appointment with her colleagues EVER again.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972705739
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
