See All Podiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (13)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM

Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Cleckler works at Birmingham Podiatry PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Randall Tibbs, DPM
Dr. Randall Tibbs, DPM
4.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
4.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM
Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM
4.2 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Cleckler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Podiatry PC
    805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 420, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 324-8511
  2. 2
    Chilton Medical Associates
    108 Medical Center Dr, Clanton, AL 35045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 324-8511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cleckler?

    Aug 15, 2021
    Love Dr. Cleckler. Great bedside manners
    Yolanda Herron — Aug 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cleckler to family and friends

    Dr. Cleckler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cleckler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM.

    About Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174562755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mountain Home VA Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cleckler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cleckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cleckler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleckler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleckler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.