Overview of Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM

Dr. Jamie Cleckler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Cleckler works at Birmingham Podiatry PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.