Dr. Jamie Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Cohen, MD
Dr. Jamie Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
- 1 6707 Powers Blvd, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 887-9645
-
2
Parma Community General Hospital7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
He is very professional and listens to my concerns
About Dr. Jamie Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376576215
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.