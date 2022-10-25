See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Middlefield, OH
Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO

Pain Management
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO

Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Middlefield, OH. 

Dr. Delvecchio works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Middlefield, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delvecchio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 632-0279
    Wednesday
    9:00am -
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Precision Orthopaedic Specialties
    150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-4999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Geauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    She did amazing & helped my father with his pain until he was able to see the doctor she referred him to. She wasn’t able to help him long term so she gave us a referral to someone else.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jamie Delvecchio, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083039309
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delvecchio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delvecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Delvecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delvecchio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delvecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delvecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

