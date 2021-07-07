See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD

Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Stanford University|Stanford University Hospital and Clinics, Stanford, CA

Dr. Fernandez works at Interventional Psychiatry of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Psychiatry of Tampa Bay
    1001 S Macdill Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 251-1800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Neurocognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 07, 2021
    Dr Fernandez has changed my life. I didn’t even know I was capable of feeling what I feel now. I have noticed a huge shift in perspective since beginning treatment with her.
    — Jul 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD
    About Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326176736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University|Stanford University Hospital and Clinics, Stanford, CA
    Internship
    • New York Hosp Med Ctr of Queens|New York Hospital Queens
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Interventional Psychiatry of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.