Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD
Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Stanford University|Stanford University Hospital and Clinics, Stanford, CA
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Interventional Psychiatry of Tampa Bay1001 S Macdill Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 251-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fernandez has changed my life. I didn’t even know I was capable of feeling what I feel now. I have noticed a huge shift in perspective since beginning treatment with her.
About Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326176736
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University|Stanford University Hospital and Clinics, Stanford, CA
- New York Hosp Med Ctr of Queens|New York Hospital Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.