Overview of Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD

Dr. Jamie Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Stanford University|Stanford University Hospital and Clinics, Stanford, CA



Dr. Fernandez works at Interventional Psychiatry of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.