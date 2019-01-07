Overview

Dr. Jamie Frey, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Frey works at Central Illinois Dermatology in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.