Dr. Jamie Hung, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Hung, DO
Dr. Jamie Hung, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada155 Glasson Way Ste L-10, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hung has bee my oncologist for the past three months. She is scary smart and I feel really on top of my unique case. She has a tough job and sometimes has to pass on news one doesn't wish to hear. I find her really on top of my case, and impressed with her availability which seems to be 24/7. I find the entire staff at this oncology office to be well above the norm, caring, responsive and I've never felt alone in this. I am not easily impressed but I am pleased with the attention and care I am getting.
About Dr. Jamie Hung, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1629213194
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University: Brody School Of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
