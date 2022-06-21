Dr. Jamie Hymel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hymel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Hymel, MD
Dr. Jamie Hymel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Center for Women's Health104 Innwood Drive, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
My wife had issues a few days prior to her scheduled C-section and had to be admitted. Her doctor was out of town so Dr Hymel saw us and made us feel very comfortable, and she was an amazing surgeon when delivering our baby that day. She was very kind and comforting during a stressful time for us.
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Hymel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hymel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hymel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hymel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hymel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hymel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hymel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hymel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.