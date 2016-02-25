Dr. Jamie Ikeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Ikeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Ikeda, MD
Dr. Jamie Ikeda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Ikeda's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Nemours Children's Hospital2020 Daniels Rd Ste A, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ikeda took the time to explain our daughter's medical condition and made her feel better about her diagnoses. Her staff, the hospital, and surgery were amazing and I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Jamie Ikeda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124141791
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikeda has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeda.
